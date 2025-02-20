Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CRSP Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRSP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for CRISPR Therapeutics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $148,003, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $571,849.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $75.0 for CRISPR Therapeutics over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CRISPR Therapeutics options trades today is 628.14 with a total volume of 1,152.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CRISPR Therapeutics's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

CRISPR Therapeutics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRSP CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.95 $1.9 $1.9 $60.00 $76.0K 1.3K 417 CRSP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.7 $12.5 $12.5 $50.00 $62.5K 1.0K 0 CRSP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $13.4 $11.1 $12.2 $47.50 $61.0K 59 0 CRSP CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $11.9 $11.7 $11.7 $40.00 $58.5K 571 107 CRSP CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/14/25 $10.1 $9.5 $10.1 $40.00 $57.5K 180 0

About CRISPR Therapeutics

Crispr Therapeutics AG is a gene editing company focused on the development of Crispr/Cas9-based therapeutics. Crispr/Cas9 stands for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (Crispr)/Crispr-associated protein 9 (Cas9), which is a revolutionary technology for precisely altering specific sequences of genomic DNA. The company is focused on using this technology to treat genetically defined diseases. Crispr's first approved drug is Casgevy, which was developed in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals and targets sickle-cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, which have high unmet medical needs. The company is advancing a variety of gene editing programs in immuno-oncology, cardiovascular, and a stem cell-derived therapy to treat Type 1 diabetes.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CRISPR Therapeutics, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of CRISPR Therapeutics With a volume of 1,764,822, the price of CRSP is down -4.38% at $50.7. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days. What The Experts Say On CRISPR Therapeutics

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $73.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

