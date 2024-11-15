Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CPRI Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CPRI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Capri Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $238,026, and 3 are calls, amounting to $132,484.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $42.5 for Capri Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Capri Holdings options trades today is 1805.0 with a total volume of 1,847.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Capri Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $42.5 over the last 30 days.

Capri Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CPRI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $19.8 $19.2 $19.4 $40.00 $64.0K 10.3K 35 CPRI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.4 $1.25 $1.4 $20.00 $55.7K 1.7K 436 CPRI CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.7 $6.6 $6.6 $15.00 $46.2K 96 70 CPRI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $22.3 $21.4 $21.94 $42.50 $32.9K 75 15 CPRI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.5 $17.1 $17.22 $37.50 $30.9K 121 33

About Capri Holdings

Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo are the brands of Capri Holdings, a marketer, distributor, and retailer of upscale accessories and apparel. Michael Kors, Capri's largest brand, offers handbags, footwear, and apparel through more than 700 company-owned stores, wholesale, and e-commerce. Versace (acquired in 2018) is known for its ready-to-wear luxury fashion, while Jimmy Choo (acquired in 2017) is best known for women's luxury footwear. John Idol has served as CEO since 2003.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Capri Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Capri Holdings's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,261,855, the CPRI's price is up by 0.85%, now at $20.7. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days. What The Experts Say On Capri Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $27.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Capri Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

