Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CPRI Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CPRI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Capri Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 77% bullish and 11%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $210,000, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $1,149,760.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $22.5 to $50.0 for Capri Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Capri Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Capri Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $22.5 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Capri Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CPRI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $14.2 $14.0 $14.2 $30.00 $568.0K 1.5K 400 CPRI PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.85 $1.65 $2.1 $22.50 $210.0K 1.2K 1.0K CPRI CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $14.2 $14.1 $14.2 $30.00 $142.0K 1.5K 700 CPRI CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $14.2 $14.1 $14.2 $30.00 $142.0K 1.5K 600 CPRI CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $14.2 $14.1 $14.2 $30.00 $142.0K 1.5K 500

About Capri Holdings

Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo are the brands of Capri Holdings, a marketer, distributor, and retailer of upscale accessories and apparel. Michael Kors, Capri's largest brand, offers handbags, footwear, and apparel through more than 700 company-owned stores, wholesale, and e-commerce. Versace (acquired in 2018) is known for its ready-to-wear luxury fashion, while Jimmy Choo (acquired in 2017) is best known for women's luxury footwear. John Idol has served as CEO since 2003.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Capri Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Capri Holdings's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 417,335, the CPRI's price is down by -1.2%, now at $39.41. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days. What The Experts Say On Capri Holdings

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $41.0.

An analyst from Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $41.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Capri Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

