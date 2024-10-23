Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CORZ Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Core Scientific.

Looking at options history for Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) we detected 26 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $236,320 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $2,478,360.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $25.0 for Core Scientific over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Core Scientific options trades today is 4265.33 with a total volume of 28,155.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Core Scientific's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Core Scientific 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.35 $2.3 $2.3 $14.00 $442.7K 4.2K 1.9K CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.45 $2.35 $2.45 $16.00 $441.1K 3.2K 1.8K CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.9 $2.8 $2.8 $11.00 $279.7K 4.3K 2.0K CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.2 $3.0 $3.11 $11.00 $272.4K 4.2K 900 CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.95 $2.9 $2.91 $11.00 $145.2K 4.3K 551

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Inc is engaged in Blockchain and AI Infrastructure, Digital Asset Self-Mining, Premium Hosting, Blockchain Technology, and Artificial Intelligence related services. The business operates in two segments being; Equipment Sales and Hosting which consists of blockchain infrastructure, third-party hosting business and equipment sales to customers. Mining segment consists of digital asset mining for its account. The blockchain business generates revenue from the sale of consumption-based contracts and by providing hosting services. The digital asset mining segment earns revenue from operating a firm's owned computer equipment as part of a pool of users that process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks. In exchange, it receives digital currency assets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Core Scientific, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Core Scientific Trading volume stands at 4,787,791, with CORZ's price down by -3.52%, positioned at $13.24. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 21 days.

