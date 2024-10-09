Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on COHR Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Coherent (NYSE:COHR), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in COHR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Coherent. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 86% bullish and 13% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $42,015, and 14 calls, totaling $1,444,002.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $120.0 for Coherent over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Coherent's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Coherent's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $120.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Coherent Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $16.7 $16.6 $16.7 $100.00 $318.9K 404 457 COHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $17.0 $16.6 $17.0 $100.00 $224.9K 404 266 COHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $16.8 $16.4 $16.8 $100.00 $223.4K 404 96 COHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $18.1 $17.9 $18.0 $90.00 $108.0K 485 61 COHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $18.2 $17.8 $18.0 $90.00 $104.4K 485 129

About Coherent

Coherent Corp engaged in materials, networking, and lasers, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and lasers for use in the industrial, communications, electronics and instrumentation markets. The firm operates in three segments Networking, Materials, and Lasers Segment. It generates maximum revenue from Networking segment. The company geographically operates in North America. Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the world.

Present Market Standing of Coherent With a volume of 1,689,631, the price of COHR is up 1.61% at $99.45. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Coherent

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $108.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Coherent with a target price of $108.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Coherent with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

