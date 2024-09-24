Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Coca-Cola Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Coca-Cola.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $235,245, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $851,005.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $77.5 for Coca-Cola during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Coca-Cola's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Coca-Cola's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $55.0 to $77.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Coca-Cola Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.45 $5.3 $5.4 $67.50 $232.2K 14.7K 431 KO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.77 $0.75 $0.74 $75.00 $222.0K 4.1K 3.9K KO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $6.45 $6.35 $6.45 $77.50 $167.0K 461 259 KO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.75 $0.74 $0.75 $75.00 $67.4K 4.1K 958 KO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $16.5 $16.4 $16.4 $55.00 $49.1K 0 43

About Coca-Cola

Founded in 1886, Atlanta-headquartered Coca-Cola is the world's largest nonalcoholic beverage company, with a strong portfolio of 200 brands covering key categories including carbonated soft drinks, water, sports, energy, juice, and coffee. Together with bottlers and distribution partners, the company sells finished beverage products bearing Coca-Cola and licensed brands through retailers and food-service locations in more than 200 countries and regions globally. Coca-Cola generates around two thirds of its total revenue overseas, with a significant portion from emerging economies in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Coca-Cola, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Coca-Cola Trading volume stands at 12,677,698, with KO's price down by -0.56%, positioned at $71.33. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 28 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Coca-Cola options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

