Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CLSK Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cleanspark.

Looking at options history for Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $566,660 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $103,719.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $9.0 to $15.0 for Cleanspark during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cleanspark options trades today is 1387.0 with a total volume of 6,970.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cleanspark's big money trades within a strike price range of $9.0 to $15.0 over the last 30 days.

Cleanspark Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $3.95 $3.85 $3.85 $12.00 $115.5K 3.0K 300 CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.35 $3.25 $3.25 $11.00 $97.5K 411 600 CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.35 $3.25 $3.25 $11.00 $97.5K 411 300 CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $5.7 $5.35 $5.39 $14.00 $67.5K 246 251 CLSK PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/01/25 $5.6 $5.35 $5.4 $14.00 $67.5K 246 125

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cleanspark, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Cleanspark's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 26,859,825, the price of CLSK is down by -2.06%, reaching $8.81.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 45 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Cleanspark

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $14.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Cleanspark, maintaining a target price of $14.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for CLSK

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Chardan Capital Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

