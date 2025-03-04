Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CLS Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Celestica.

Looking at options history for Celestica (NYSE:CLS) we detected 63 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 53 are puts, for a total amount of $4,757,958 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $390,054.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $127.0 for Celestica during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Celestica's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Celestica's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $127.0, over the past month.

Celestica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.0 $5.9 $5.9 $87.50 $530.4K 3.1K 1.0K CLS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $14.0 $13.9 $14.0 $100.00 $308.0K 4.2K 2.3K CLS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $14.0 $13.9 $14.0 $100.00 $303.8K 4.2K 1.0K CLS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $14.0 $13.9 $14.0 $100.00 $221.2K 4.2K 2.1K CLS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $4.8 $4.7 $4.7 $90.00 $200.9K 650 462

About Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

In light of the recent options history for Celestica, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Celestica's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 6,290,886, the price of CLS is down by -0.85%, reaching $92.02. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 50 days from now. Expert Opinions on Celestica

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $155.67.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Celestica, maintaining a target price of $157. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Celestica, targeting a price of $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Celestica, targeting a price of $160.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Celestica with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

