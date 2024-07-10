Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CLS Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Celestica (NYSE:CLS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CLS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Celestica.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 6%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $31,920, and 15, calls, for a total amount of $902,320.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $47.5 and $62.5 for Celestica, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Celestica's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Celestica's whale activity within a strike price range from $47.5 to $62.5 in the last 30 days.

Celestica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $6.5 $6.4 $6.5 $62.50 $275.6K 53 1.3K CLS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $15.1 $14.3 $14.3 $47.50 $131.5K 148 3 CLS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $5.1 $4.9 $5.0 $62.50 $50.0K 1.2K 678 CLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $6.5 $6.4 $6.5 $62.50 $47.4K 53 1.8K CLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $6.6 $6.5 $6.6 $62.50 $46.2K 53 2.2K

About Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

In light of the recent options history for Celestica, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Celestica With a volume of 1,413,141, the price of CLS is up 4.07% at $61.67. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Celestica

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $63.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Celestica, targeting a price of $63.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Celestica with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.