Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CLF Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cleveland-Cliffs.

Looking at options history for Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $295,673 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $811,128.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $19.0 for Cleveland-Cliffs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Cleveland-Cliffs stands at 2446.29, with a total volume reaching 70,170.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Cleveland-Cliffs, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $19.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLF CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.01 $0.97 $1.0 $15.00 $500.0K 2.3K 55.0K CLF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.06 $1.06 $1.06 $15.00 $119.8K 2.3K 1.1K CLF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.65 $5.6 $5.6 $15.00 $101.9K 367 182 CLF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.08 $1.02 $1.03 $15.00 $101.2K 2.3K 2.2K CLF CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $0.13 $0.1 $0.11 $12.00 $89.9K 13.6K 10.0K

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a flat-rolled steel producer and manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. It is organized into four operating segments based on differentiated products, Steelmaking, Tubular, Tooling and Stamping and European Operations, but operates through one reportable segment -Steelmaking. It is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling and tubing. It serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Geographically, it operates in the United States, Canada and other countries. The majority of revenue is from the United States. It is a supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America.

Present Market Standing of Cleveland-Cliffs Trading volume stands at 3,699,595, with CLF's price down by -0.47%, positioned at $10.61. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 17 days. Expert Opinions on Cleveland-Cliffs

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $11.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Cleveland-Cliffs, targeting a price of $11.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cleveland-Cliffs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.