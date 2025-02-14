Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Citigroup Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Citigroup. Our analysis of options history for Citigroup (NYSE:C) revealed 42 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $419,298, and 33 were calls, valued at $1,803,098.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $95.0 for Citigroup over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/17/26 $16.95 $16.6 $16.95 $75.00 $249.1K 6.7K 147 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $11.1 $11.1 $11.1 $75.00 $111.0K 4.4K 102 C CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.75 $3.65 $3.69 $82.50 $110.7K 7.8K 2.6K C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $9.85 $9.8 $9.85 $74.00 $98.5K 22 146 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $28.65 $28.65 $28.65 $60.00 $94.5K 2.1K 48

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Citigroup, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 5,497,132, the price of C is up by 0.45%, reaching $82.47. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 60 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Citigroup

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $89.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $83. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $92. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $79. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $86. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $109.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Citigroup with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.