Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CELH Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Celsius Holdings.

Looking at options history for Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 12% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $218,458 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $222,240.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $80.0 for Celsius Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Celsius Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Celsius Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $80.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $43.65 $39.85 $41.62 $80.00 $104.0K 396 25 CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.65 $3.5 $3.5 $40.00 $95.5K 512 288 CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.0 $17.1 $17.1 $30.00 $66.6K 106 50 CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.2 $5.05 $5.2 $26.67 $42.1K 352 0 CELH PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.0 $2.83 $2.97 $25.00 $38.3K 199 130

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages (including those that are naturally caffeinated with stevia), Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Celsius Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Celsius Holdings Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 3,907,721, the CELH's price is up by 0.13%, now at $38.13. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days. What The Experts Say On Celsius Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $68.4.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $68. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $64. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Roth MKM keeps a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $65. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $65. An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

