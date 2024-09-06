Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CAVA Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CAVA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Cava Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $189,090, and 8 are calls, amounting to $366,270.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $95.0 to $185.0 for Cava Group over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cava Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cava Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

Cava Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $18.3 $17.8 $18.01 $110.00 $72.0K 253 80 CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $18.2 $17.7 $17.85 $110.00 $71.4K 253 0 CAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $4.7 $4.3 $4.4 $115.00 $62.9K 516 114 CAVA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $56.4 $55.3 $55.85 $160.00 $55.8K 0 10 CAVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.3 $5.0 $5.19 $95.00 $51.9K 328 2

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

Cava Group's Current Market Status With a volume of 227,360, the price of CAVA is down -0.81% at $115.76. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days. What The Experts Say On Cava Group

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $118.4.

An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cava Group, which currently sits at a price target of $125. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Cava Group with a target price of $117. An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Cava Group, maintaining a target price of $118. An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cava Group, which currently sits at a price target of $110. An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Cava Group, which currently sits at a price target of $122.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cava Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

