Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CAR Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Avis Budget Gr. Our analysis of options history for Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $80,497, and 10 were calls, valued at $332,609.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $120.0 for Avis Budget Gr, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Avis Budget Gr stands at 432.17, with a total volume reaching 2,161.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Avis Budget Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Avis Budget Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $14.1 $13.6 $13.95 $95.00 $51.5K 1.0K 37 CAR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $10.7 $9.0 $9.0 $80.00 $45.0K 5 10 CAR CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $1.4 $0.85 $1.0 $118.00 $42.9K 0 71 CAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.0 $5.8 $6.0 $115.00 $36.0K 477 212 CAR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $0.85 $0.65 $0.75 $120.00 $35.4K 328 511

About Avis Budget Gr

Avis Budget Group Inc is a provider of automotive vehicle rental and car-sharing services. Its brands include Avis, Budget, and Zipcar. Avis is targeted to serve the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry, while Budget is focused on value-conscious customers. The company operates its own network of rental locations and licenses its brands to franchisees. Zipcar is a car-sharing service that allows members to use the company-owned Zipcar fleet at an hourly rate. The company's largest region by revenue is the Americas.

In light of the recent options history for Avis Budget Gr, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Avis Budget Gr Standing Right Now? With a volume of 306,099, the price of CAR is down -9.44% at $85.58. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Avis Budget Gr

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $120.0.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Avis Budget Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

