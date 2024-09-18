Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Boeing Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Boeing.

Looking at options history for Boeing (NYSE:BA) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $99,730 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $6,605,479.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $180.0 for Boeing, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Boeing stands at 3379.67, with a total volume reaching 1,728.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Boeing, situated within the strike price corridor from $95.0 to $180.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Boeing Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $67.85 $66.85 $67.7 $95.00 $6.0M 68 900 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $8.55 $8.4 $8.45 $155.00 $150.5K 3.0K 282 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $8.95 $8.2 $8.4 $155.00 $75.6K 3.0K 111 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $8.45 $8.2 $8.35 $155.00 $75.1K 3.0K 100 BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $8.65 $8.35 $8.35 $165.00 $73.4K 13.2K 104

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Boeing, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Boeing Currently trading with a volume of 890,678, the BA's price is up by 0.32%, now at $156.89. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Boeing

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $119.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has revised its rating downward to Underweight, adjusting the price target to $119.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

