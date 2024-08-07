Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Boeing Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Boeing (NYSE:BA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 42 extraordinary options activities for Boeing. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 26 are puts, totaling $1,727,844, and 16 are calls, amounting to $1,276,432.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $390.0 for Boeing during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Boeing options trades today is 2472.48 with a total volume of 19,278.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Boeing's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $390.0 over the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $39.6 $39.05 $39.34 $135.00 $275.2K 859 192 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $54.2 $53.35 $53.91 $220.00 $269.5K 2.2K 50 BA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $32.1 $31.55 $31.82 $145.00 $222.6K 839 192 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $34.3 $33.75 $34.3 $165.00 $133.7K 220 39 BA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $1.6 $1.43 $1.53 $160.00 $132.7K 13.1K 1.3K

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

In light of the recent options history for Boeing, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Boeing Currently trading with a volume of 1,724,021, the BA's price is up by 0.42%, now at $165.74. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days. Expert Opinions on Boeing

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $214.25.

An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on Boeing, maintaining a target price of $207. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Boeing with a target price of $185. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $235. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $230.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

