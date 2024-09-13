Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on BNTX Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BNTX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for BioNTech.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $127,500, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $910,265.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $200.0 for BioNTech over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BioNTech's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BioNTech's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

BioNTech 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BNTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $22.6 $20.4 $21.1 $95.00 $116.0K 2.5K 396 BNTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $19.0 $18.1 $19.0 $95.00 $115.9K 2.5K 167 BNTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $21.1 $18.4 $19.0 $95.00 $102.6K 2.5K 53 BNTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $19.0 $18.2 $19.0 $95.00 $83.6K 2.5K 228 BNTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $22.4 $20.5 $21.1 $95.00 $73.8K 2.5K 396

About BioNTech

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including covid. The company's oncology pipeline contains several classes of drugs, including mRNA-based drugs to encode antigens, neoantigens, cytokines, and antibodies; cell therapies; bispecific antibodies; and antibody-drug conjugates. BioNTech is partnered with several large pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Genmab. Covid vaccine Comirnaty is its first commercialized product.

Present Market Standing of BioNTech With a volume of 492,652, the price of BNTX is up 6.46% at $111.78. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days. What Analysts Are Saying About BioNTech

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $105.66666666666667.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on BioNTech, which currently sits at a price target of $91. In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $113. An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $113.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest BioNTech options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

