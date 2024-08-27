Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on BMY Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Bristol-Myers Squibb. Our analysis of options history for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $884,473, and 3 were calls, valued at $165,384.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $55.0 for Bristol-Myers Squibb over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Bristol-Myers Squibb's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Bristol-Myers Squibb's significant trades, within a strike price range of $25.0 to $55.0, over the past month.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.78 $2.71 $2.75 $47.00 $467.5K 7.1K 2.3K BMY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $2.87 $2.21 $2.6 $43.00 $195.0K 1.6K 750 BMY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.93 $0.87 $0.91 $55.00 $91.0K 16.3K 1.0K BMY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.84 $2.81 $2.81 $47.00 $73.6K 7.1K 512 BMY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.85 $4.75 $4.85 $50.00 $61.6K 181 1

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, cancer, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is a leader in drug development. Bristol derives close to 70% of total sales from the U.S., showing a higher dependence on the U.S. market than most of its peer group.

In light of the recent options history for Bristol-Myers Squibb, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Bristol-Myers Squibb's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 3,200,018, the BMY's price is up by 1.31%, now at $48.87. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 58 days. Expert Opinions on Bristol-Myers Squibb

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $45.333333333333336.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Barclays downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $41. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Hold rating on Bristol-Myers Squibb with a target price of $53. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Bristol-Myers Squibb, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

