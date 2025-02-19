Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on BMBL Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Bumble. Our analysis of options history for Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 70% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $180,790, and 5 were calls, valued at $272,010.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $2.5 to $10.0 for Bumble over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Bumble's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Bumble's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $2.5 to $10.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Bumble 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMBL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.8 $3.6 $3.8 $2.50 $102.6K 64 280 BMBL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $0.85 $0.75 $0.85 $6.00 $56.6K 317 28 BMBL PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $0.9 $0.85 $0.9 $7.00 $54.1K 23.2K 2.3K BMBL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.0 $1.8 $2.0 $7.00 $40.0K 16 305 BMBL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.0 $1.8 $1.94 $7.00 $38.8K 16 105

About Bumble

Bumble Inc is engaged in offering online dating services. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo, where users come every month to discover new people and connect.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Bumble, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Bumble's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 13,881,469, the price of BMBL is down by -26.98%, reaching $5.92. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now. What The Experts Say On Bumble

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $6.76.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on Bumble with a target price of $7. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Bumble, maintaining a target price of $6. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Bumble with a target price of $7. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Hold rating on Bumble with a target price of $6. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Bumble, which currently sits at a price target of $7.

