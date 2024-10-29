Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Blackstone Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Blackstone (NYSE:BX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Blackstone.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $278,002, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $136,760.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $130.0 to $200.0 for Blackstone during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blackstone's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blackstone's whale activity within a strike price range from $130.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.45 $2.2 $2.2 $162.50 $111.1K 1.0K 754 BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $41.7 $40.6 $41.29 $130.00 $82.5K 3.4K 20 BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.32 $2.2 $2.2 $162.50 $56.3K 1.0K 754 BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $13.8 $13.4 $13.6 $180.00 $50.4K 189 37 BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.33 $2.2 $2.2 $162.50 $34.5K 1.0K 249

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.076 trillion in total asset under management, including $808.7 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of June 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 28% of base management fees), real estate (37% and 42%), credit and insurance (29% and 23%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Current Position of Blackstone Trading volume stands at 424,264, with BX's price down by -1.16%, positioned at $168.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 86 days. What The Experts Say On Blackstone

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $173.4.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Blackstone with a target price of $181. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Blackstone, maintaining a target price of $155. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $192. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Blackstone with a target price of $169. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Blackstone with a target price of $170.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

