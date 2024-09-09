Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on BKNG Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Booking Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) revealed 27 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 48% of traders were bullish, while 29% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $646,412, and 16 were calls, valued at $964,900.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3100.0 to $4300.0 for Booking Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Booking Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Booking Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $3100.0 to $4300.0 in the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $61.2 $50.4 $56.26 $3750.00 $253.8K 19 52 BKNG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/13/24 $52.3 $42.7 $49.0 $3730.00 $196.0K 4 42 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $88.4 $72.4 $82.6 $3750.00 $123.9K 87 0 BKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/13/24 $38.1 $25.0 $32.0 $3740.00 $76.8K 5 25 BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $178.4 $166.1 $178.4 $3600.00 $71.4K 1 4

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Booking Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Booking Holdings's Current Market Status With a volume of 60,146, the price of BKNG is up 0.05% at $3733.17. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Booking Holdings

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $4022.5.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Jefferies downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $4200. In a cautious move, an analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $4100. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $3590. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $4200.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Booking Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.