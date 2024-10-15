Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on BILI Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BILI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Bilibili.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $259,500, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $325,166.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $43.0 for Bilibili, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bilibili's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bilibili's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $43.0 in the last 30 days.

Bilibili Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.15 $4.05 $4.05 $24.00 $101.2K 27 250 BILI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $3.35 $3.15 $3.25 $21.00 $97.5K 24.6K 345 BILI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.45 $3.2 $3.2 $21.00 $96.0K 24.6K 345 BILI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.96 $2.58 $2.65 $20.00 $79.5K 7.9K 11 BILI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.5 $0.49 $0.5 $43.00 $66.7K 0 2.4K

About Bilibili

Bilibili is a Chinese online entertainment platform that is best known for its video-sharing site that resembles YouTube. The site was founded in 2009 and started as a long-form video platform for anime, comics, and gaming, or ACG, content that appealed to Gen Z users. Since then, it has expanded its content on the platform to include a broader range of interests that have attracted Chinese users outside of the Gen Z cohort. The firm generates revenue through five main areas: advertising, games, live streaming, value-added services, and e-commerce.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Bilibili, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Bilibili Currently trading with a volume of 5,295,038, the BILI's price is down by -4.84%, now at $20.77. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 43 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Bilibili options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.