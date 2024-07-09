Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on BILI Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BILI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Bilibili.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $215,620, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $1,099,075.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $12.0 to $20.0 for Bilibili over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bilibili's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bilibili's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Bilibili Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $3.45 $3.3 $3.45 $14.00 $241.5K 11 0 BILI CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/26/24 $0.89 $0.81 $0.89 $17.50 $88.5K 28 136 BILI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.89 $2.8 $2.9 $16.00 $80.8K 2.5K 80 BILI CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.76 $2.65 $2.65 $17.00 $79.5K 1.5K 688 BILI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.25 $3.15 $3.15 $16.00 $63.0K 2.7K 601

About Bilibili

Bilibili is a Chinese online entertainment platform that is best known for its video-sharing site that resembles YouTube. The site was founded in 2009 and started as a long-form video platform for anime, comics, and gaming, or ACG, content that appealed to Gen Z users. Since then, it has expanded its content on the platform to include a broader range of interests that have attracted Chinese users outside of the Gen Z cohort. The firm generates revenue through five main areas: advertising, games, live streaming, value-added services, and e-commerce.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Bilibili, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Bilibili Trading volume stands at 2,903,217, with BILI's price up by 3.56%, positioned at $17.02. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 37 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Bilibili

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $21.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $21.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Bilibili with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.