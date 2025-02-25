Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on BIDU Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Baidu. Our analysis of options history for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $133,000, and 14 were calls, valued at $658,864.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $120.0 for Baidu during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Baidu's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Baidu's significant trades, within a strike price range of $65.0 to $120.0, over the past month.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $20.9 $20.35 $20.9 $95.00 $154.6K 96 74 BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $24.25 $23.55 $24.25 $100.00 $72.7K 106 0 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $23.0 $22.65 $22.86 $65.00 $68.6K 161 0 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $27.95 $27.8 $27.8 $80.00 $55.6K 238 40 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $23.35 $22.7 $22.7 $90.00 $52.2K 792 25

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2023. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

In light of the recent options history for Baidu, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Baidu Trading volume stands at 1,703,705, with BIDU's price up by 0.99%, positioned at $88.74. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 79 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Baidu

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $110.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Benchmark lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $130. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Baidu, targeting a price of $105. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Baidu, targeting a price of $95.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Baidu options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.