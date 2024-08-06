Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on BIDU Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Baidu. Our analysis of options history for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 23% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $78,840, and 11 were calls, valued at $490,566.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $130.0 for Baidu, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Baidu stands at 1825.33, with a total volume reaching 857.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Baidu, situated within the strike price corridor from $45.0 to $130.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Baidu Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.45 $7.2 $8.45 $120.00 $101.4K 579 120 BIDU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $14.8 $13.0 $13.0 $100.00 $65.0K 1.4K 0 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.9 $5.8 $5.82 $85.00 $56.4K 333 164 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.75 $13.0 $13.0 $100.00 $52.0K 1.4K 0 BIDU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $47.95 $46.4 $47.25 $130.00 $47.2K 0 10

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with 84% share of the search engine market in September 2021 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2022. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

In light of the recent options history for Baidu, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Baidu With a volume of 517,643, the price of BIDU is up 0.49% at $82.8. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days. What The Experts Say On Baidu

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $129.33333333333334.

An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Baidu, maintaining a target price of $128. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Baidu with a target price of $125. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on Baidu with a target price of $135.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

