Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on BDX Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BDX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Becton Dickinson.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $861,839, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $27,060.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $210.0 and $225.0 for Becton Dickinson, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Becton Dickinson options trades today is 429.2 with a total volume of 3,466.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Becton Dickinson's big money trades within a strike price range of $210.0 to $225.0 over the last 30 days.

Becton Dickinson Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BDX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.5 $8.1 $8.1 $210.00 $251.9K 448 5 BDX PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $3.0 $2.35 $3.0 $220.00 $150.0K 410 43 BDX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $6.2 $6.1 $6.1 $225.00 $116.5K 1.1K 254 BDX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $5.9 $5.5 $5.5 $225.00 $85.8K 1.1K 755 BDX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $5.9 $4.5 $5.9 $225.00 $51.3K 1.1K 502

About Becton Dickinson

Becton, Dickinson is the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of medical surgical products, such as needles, syringes, and sharps-disposal units. The company also manufactures pre-filled devices, diagnostic instruments and reagents, as well as flow cytometry and cell-imaging systems. BD Medical is nearly half of the total business, while BD Life Sciences (27% of 2023 revenue) and BD Interventional (24%) account for the remainder. International revenue accounts for 43% of the company's business.

In light of the recent options history for Becton Dickinson, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Becton Dickinson's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,138,859, with BDX's price down by 0.0%, positioned at $221.47. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 22 days. Expert Opinions on Becton Dickinson

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $285.0.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Becton Dickinson, maintaining a target price of $285.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Becton Dickinson options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

