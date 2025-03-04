Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on BBY Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BBY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 options trades for Best Buy Co.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 65%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $944,956, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $58,180.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $100.0 for Best Buy Co over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Best Buy Co's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Best Buy Co's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Best Buy Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $1.28 $1.0 $1.29 $74.00 $128.9K 210 1.1K BBY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $11.15 $10.5 $10.8 $86.00 $106.9K 385 116 BBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $14.2 $13.65 $14.2 $89.00 $86.6K 425 202 BBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $0.85 $0.86 $0.85 $70.00 $64.9K 113 0 BBY PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $16.0 $15.95 $16.0 $90.00 $59.2K 405 97

About Best Buy Co

With $43.5 billion in consolidated 2023 sales, Best Buy is the largest pure-play consumer electronics retailer in the US, boasting roughly 8.3% share of the North American market and north of 33% share of offline sales in the region, per our calculations, CTA, and Euromonitor data. The firm generates the bulk of its sales in-store, with mobile phones and tablets, computers, and appliances representing its three largest categories. Recent investments in e-commerce fulfillment, accelerated by the covid-19 pandemic, have seen the US e-commerce channel roughly double from prepandemic levels, with management estimating that it will represent a mid-30% proportion of sales moving forward.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Best Buy Co, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Best Buy Co Trading volume stands at 5,504,539, with BBY's price down by -13.24%, positioned at $75.25. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 0 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Best Buy Co

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $100.0.

* An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $90. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Best Buy Co, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

