Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on BBIO Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in BBIO often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for BridgeBio Pharma. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 26% bullish and 68% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $32,620, and 18 calls, totaling $581,145.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $35.0 for BridgeBio Pharma during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for BridgeBio Pharma options trades today is 1414.0 with a total volume of 3,069.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for BridgeBio Pharma's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

BridgeBio Pharma 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.4 $3.3 $3.3 $35.00 $46.8K 1.6K 166 BBIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $12.1 $11.8 $11.9 $25.00 $35.7K 1.3K 100 BBIO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $12.1 $11.7 $11.87 $25.00 $35.6K 1.3K 290 BBIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $12.1 $11.6 $11.8 $25.00 $35.4K 1.3K 260 BBIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $12.1 $11.1 $11.8 $25.00 $35.4K 1.3K 200

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, testing, and delivering transformative treatments for patients with genetic diseases. The company has four programs in its late-stage pipeline focusing on Mendelian disorders, oncology, and gene therapy. One of its key programs, Attruby (acoramidis) , is an orally administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric transthyretin for the treatment of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy.

Where Is BridgeBio Pharma Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,838,936, the BBIO's price is up by 1.94%, now at $36.18. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days. What The Experts Say On BridgeBio Pharma

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $49.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Outperform rating on BridgeBio Pharma with a target price of $49. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $49.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for BridgeBio Pharma with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.