Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on BAC Options

Looking at options history for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 21% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,178,484 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $745,738.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $50.0 for Bank of America over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bank of America's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bank of America's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $6.45 $6.35 $6.44 $47.00 $966.0K 1.8K 1.5K BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.12 $1.1 $1.12 $49.00 $115.2K 4.6K 1.0K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/27 $5.0 $4.9 $4.9 $50.00 $98.0K 845 490 BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.66 $1.65 $1.66 $50.00 $83.0K 35.0K 539 BAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/27 $4.9 $4.8 $4.85 $50.00 $77.6K 845 160

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.2 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

In light of the recent options history for Bank of America, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Bank of America Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 15,065,253, with BAC's price down by -0.44%, positioned at $44.53.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 34 days.

Expert Opinions on Bank of America

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $52.0.

Latest Ratings for BAC

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Argus Research Maintains Buy Buy

