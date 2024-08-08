Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on AZO Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on AutoZone. Our analysis of options history for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 16% of traders were bullish, while 75% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $197,144, and 7 were calls, valued at $582,120.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3000.0 to $3500.0 for AutoZone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AutoZone options trades today is 24.11 with a total volume of 39.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AutoZone's big money trades within a strike price range of $3000.0 to $3500.0 over the last 30 days.

AutoZone Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $337.3 $322.0 $329.0 $3000.00 $164.5K 123 15 AZO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $329.5 $318.7 $318.7 $3000.00 $159.3K 123 5 AZO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $325.3 $315.9 $315.9 $3000.00 $126.3K 123 10 AZO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $81.0 $75.0 $77.36 $3100.00 $78.5K 20 10 AZO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $125.0 $124.9 $124.9 $3400.00 $37.4K 1 6

About AutoZone

AutoZone operates as a leading retailer of aftermarket automotive parts in the United States. The firm operates over 6,300 stores domestically, serving both the do-it-yourself and commercial (do-it-for-me) end markets. Through its vast store footprint and distribution network, AutoZone manages a wide array of stock-keeping units applicable to numerous vehicle makes and models, providing its consumers with ample product availability. The firm drives traffic by providing superior and convenient customer service as AutoZone's team of knowledgeable staff assists consumers with diagnosing a vehicle's problem, selecting the necessary part for replacement, and in some instances, installation. The company also operates internationally, with over 750 stores in Mexico and more than 100 in Brazil.

In light of the recent options history for AutoZone, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of AutoZone Currently trading with a volume of 47,352, the AZO's price is down by 0.0%, now at $3084.34. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 40 days. What Analysts Are Saying About AutoZone

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $3200.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $3200.

