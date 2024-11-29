Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on AXP Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards American Express (NYSE:AXP), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AXP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for American Express. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 28% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $313,083, and 11 are calls, amounting to $515,858.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $220.0 and $370.0 for American Express, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Express's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Express's whale trades within a strike price range from $220.0 to $370.0 in the last 30 days.

American Express Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $65.45 $63.7 $63.7 $370.00 $248.4K 0 40 AXP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $34.1 $33.9 $33.9 $320.00 $81.3K 34.7K 30 AXP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/29/24 $86.85 $83.9 $85.38 $220.00 $68.3K 15 15 AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $16.5 $16.05 $16.5 $290.00 $59.4K 186 47 AXP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.0 $14.4 $14.56 $300.00 $58.2K 5.0K 60

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

In light of the recent options history for American Express, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of American Express Currently trading with a volume of 1,197,271, the AXP's price is up by 0.14%, now at $304.68. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for American Express with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

