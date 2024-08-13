Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on AXP Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on American Express (NYSE:AXP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AXP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for American Express.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $41,400, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $392,237.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $232.5 to $260.0 for American Express during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in American Express's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to American Express's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $232.5 to $260.0 over the preceding 30 days.

American Express Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $4.7 $4.65 $4.7 $237.50 $58.7K 50 403 AXP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $4.9 $4.75 $4.75 $237.50 $46.0K 50 1.4K AXP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $5.3 $4.7 $4.6 $237.50 $45.6K 50 15 AXP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $4.8 $4.65 $4.65 $237.50 $44.6K 50 1.6K AXP CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $17.45 $17.4 $17.45 $260.00 $43.6K 3.6K 25

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

Having examined the options trading patterns of American Express, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

American Express's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,153,033, the price of AXP is up 0.7% at $238.71. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days. What The Experts Say On American Express

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $263.75.

An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $263. In a cautious move, an analyst from Compass Point downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $260. An analyst from Monness, Crespi, Hardt persists with their Buy rating on American Express, maintaining a target price of $265. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for American Express, targeting a price of $267.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for American Express, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.