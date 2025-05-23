Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on AVGO Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Broadcom.

Looking at options history for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $161,788 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $3,676,891.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $185.0 to $370.0 for Broadcom during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Broadcom's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Broadcom's whale activity within a strike price range from $185.0 to $370.0 in the last 30 days.

Broadcom Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.75 $9.8 $9.8 $235.00 $1.7M 9.9K 1.0K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.75 $10.25 $10.25 $235.00 $486.8K 9.9K 1.0K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.75 $10.25 $10.25 $235.00 $307.5K 9.9K 65 AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $9.35 $9.25 $9.35 $250.00 $300.1K 12.9K 346 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $4.3 $4.2 $4.3 $250.00 $215.0K 4.5K 1.5K

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Broadcom, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Broadcom's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,539,493, the AVGO's price is down by -0.81%, now at $228.66.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Broadcom

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $230.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for AVGO

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Seaport Global Initiates Coverage On Buy Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy

