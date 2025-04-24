Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on AT&T Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on AT&T. Our analysis of options history for AT&T (NYSE:T) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 57% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $547,185, and 3 were calls, valued at $167,429.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $21.0 to $29.0 for AT&T during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AT&T options trades today is 6597.0 with a total volume of 26,848.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AT&T's big money trades within a strike price range of $21.0 to $29.0 over the last 30 days.

AT&T Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.51 $0.35 $0.37 $22.00 $207.2K 6.0K 5.6K T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.28 $1.26 $1.26 $28.00 $71.5K 9.4K 943 T CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/25/25 $0.75 $0.65 $0.67 $27.00 $68.2K 4.4K 1.4K T PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.31 $0.3 $0.31 $25.00 $45.8K 31.6K 3.1K T PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.31 $0.3 $0.31 $25.00 $45.8K 31.6K 1.6K

About AT&T

The wireless business contributes nearly 70% of AT&T's revenue. The firm is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 72 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 15% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 11% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 14 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 23 million customers, but this business only accounts for 4% of revenue. The firm recently agreed to sell its 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV to its partner, private equity firm TPG.

Having examined the options trading patterns of AT&T, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of AT&T

Currently trading with a volume of 29,617,837, the T's price is up by 1.34%, now at $27.55.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 90 days.

Expert Opinions on AT&T

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $30.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on AT&T with a target price of $30. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on AT&T with a target price of $31. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for AT&T, targeting a price of $30. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on AT&T with a target price of $32. * An analyst from TD Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on AT&T, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

