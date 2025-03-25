Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ASTS Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ASTS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 25 extraordinary options activities for AST SpaceMobile. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 20% leaning bullish and 68% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $1,784,150, and 12 are calls, amounting to $1,161,270.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $55.0 for AST SpaceMobile during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for AST SpaceMobile's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across AST SpaceMobile's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $55.0, over the past month.

AST SpaceMobile 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.45 $3.3 $3.35 $30.00 $1.0M 8.3K 3.1K ASTS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $4.25 $3.95 $4.12 $55.00 $556.2K 24.4K 24 ASTS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $17.5 $16.8 $17.1 $20.00 $234.2K 5.8K 158 ASTS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.25 $3.2 $3.2 $30.00 $116.2K 8.3K 4.0K ASTS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $2.99 $2.98 $2.98 $25.00 $108.5K 10.1K 1.3K

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

In light of the recent options history for AST SpaceMobile, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of AST SpaceMobile Trading volume stands at 2,010,756, with ASTS's price down by -1.16%, positioned at $28.96. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 50 days. What Analysts Are Saying About AST SpaceMobile

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $38.63.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $30. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for AST SpaceMobile, targeting a price of $38. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Outperform rating on AST SpaceMobile with a target price of $47.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for AST SpaceMobile, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

