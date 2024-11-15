Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ASTS Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASTS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for AST SpaceMobile.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $238,650, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $2,473,300.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $50.0 for AST SpaceMobile during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AST SpaceMobile's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AST SpaceMobile's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $15.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.0 $8.1 $8.8 $35.00 $1.7M 5.0K 2.0K ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.0 $6.3 $6.8 $50.00 $272.0K 4.7K 455 ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/27/24 $4.0 $4.0 $4.0 $23.00 $80.0K 8 200 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.65 $2.45 $2.51 $25.00 $75.2K 2.0K 428 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.95 $0.9 $0.95 $35.00 $72.6K 2.5K 935

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers and finally bringing broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Where Is AST SpaceMobile Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 7,710,911, with ASTS's price down by -13.02%, positioned at $23.31. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 136 days. What Analysts Are Saying About AST SpaceMobile

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $31.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

