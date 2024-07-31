Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ASTS Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASTS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 options trades for AST SpaceMobile.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $77,926, and 17, calls, for a total amount of $714,541.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $12.0 to $30.0 for AST SpaceMobile during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for AST SpaceMobile's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across AST SpaceMobile's significant trades, within a strike price range of $12.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

AST SpaceMobile Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.0 $8.9 $9.0 $15.00 $80.1K 14.7K 99 ASTS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.4 $4.1 $4.13 $12.50 $77.9K 767 230 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.4 $2.05 $2.13 $17.50 $63.9K 4.1K 304 ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.3 $6.0 $6.0 $30.00 $60.0K 962 166 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/09/24 $5.5 $5.1 $5.1 $14.00 $50.9K 302 0

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers and finally bringing broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

AST SpaceMobile's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 4,537,283, with ASTS's price up by 7.28%, positioned at $18.8. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 12 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AST SpaceMobile options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.