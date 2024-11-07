Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ASML Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASML, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for ASML Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $471,019, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $309,908.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $300.0 to $760.0 for ASML Holding during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ASML Holding's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ASML Holding's whale activity within a strike price range from $300.0 to $760.0 in the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $62.7 $61.2 $61.1 $640.00 $122.2K 198 0 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $167.7 $160.0 $167.75 $530.00 $117.4K 4 7 ASML PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $7.7 $7.6 $7.7 $610.00 $80.9K 537 158 ASML CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $74.9 $73.9 $74.35 $660.00 $74.3K 37 12 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $28.0 $27.5 $28.0 $695.00 $58.8K 243 23

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ASML Holding, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 284,958, the price of ASML is up by 2.05%, reaching $674.97. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now. Expert Opinions on ASML Holding

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1012.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on ASML Holding with a target price of $790. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on ASML Holding with a target price of $1100. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on ASML Holding, maintaining a target price of $1148. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for ASML Holding, targeting a price of $815. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on ASML Holding, maintaining a target price of $1207.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

