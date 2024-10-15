Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ASML Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ASML usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 203 extraordinary options activities for ASML Holding. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 108 are puts, totaling $8,698,087, and 95 are calls, amounting to $5,619,883.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $400.0 and $1100.0 for ASML Holding, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ASML Holding options trades today is 212.81 with a total volume of 26,103.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ASML Holding's big money trades within a strike price range of $400.0 to $1100.0 over the last 30 days.

ASML Holding 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $52.8 $51.6 $51.6 $720.00 $774.0K 203 168 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $57.7 $55.8 $57.7 $700.00 $461.6K 179 84 ASML PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $71.4 $70.4 $71.4 $800.00 $449.8K 1.1K 1.7K ASML PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $28.0 $27.0 $28.0 $660.00 $162.4K 755 345 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $73.2 $71.9 $73.2 $800.00 $153.7K 1.1K 1.5K

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

In light of the recent options history for ASML Holding, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of ASML Holding With a volume of 5,928,480, the price of ASML is down -16.39% at $729.27. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for ASML Holding

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1102.3333333333333.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on ASML Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $1100. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ASML Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $1207. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for ASML Holding, targeting a price of $1000.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ASML Holding options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

