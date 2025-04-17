Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on APP Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on AppLovin.

Looking at options history for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) we detected 28 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,469,533 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,009,249.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $190.0 to $480.0 for AppLovin over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of AppLovin stands at 573.05, with a total volume reaching 6,143.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in AppLovin, situated within the strike price corridor from $190.0 to $480.0, throughout the last 30 days.

AppLovin 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $136.8 $133.9 $136.8 $370.00 $574.5K 0 42 APP PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $51.8 $50.7 $50.9 $230.00 $279.9K 129 75 APP CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/25/25 $15.9 $11.6 $15.0 $230.00 $150.0K 377 113 APP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $13.0 $12.2 $12.99 $227.50 $129.9K 1.3K 245 APP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $12.5 $12.0 $12.5 $227.50 $125.0K 1.3K 145

About AppLovin

AppLovin is a vertically integrated advertising technology company that acts as a demand-side platform for advertisers, a supply-side platform for publishers, and an exchange facilitating transactions between the two. About 80% of AppLovin's revenue comes from the DSP, AppDiscovery, while the remainder comes from the SSP, Max, and gaming studios, which develop mobile games. AppLovin announced in February 2025 its plans to divest from the lower-margin gaming studios to focus exclusively on the ad tech platform. AppLovin's primary tool for future growth is Axon 2, which is an ad optimizer operating within the DSP that allows advertisers to place ads according to specified return thresholds.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AppLovin, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

AppLovin's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,964,625, with APP's price up by 0.75%, positioned at $231.53.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 20 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About AppLovin

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $389.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for AppLovin, targeting a price of $450. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $350. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on AppLovin with a target price of $386. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on AppLovin with a target price of $425. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on AppLovin with a target price of $335.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AppLovin options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for APP

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for APP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.