Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on APP Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for AppLovin.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 71% bullish and 21%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $279,400, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $883,930.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $240.0 and $412.5 for AppLovin, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of AppLovin stands at 363.09, with a total volume reaching 2,041.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in AppLovin, situated within the strike price corridor from $240.0 to $412.5, throughout the last 30 days.

AppLovin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $6.7 $5.5 $6.7 $370.00 $134.0K 276 201 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $5.3 $4.8 $5.3 $375.00 $132.5K 692 545 APP CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/07/25 $4.8 $4.2 $4.65 $375.00 $116.2K 692 276 APP PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $41.6 $41.4 $41.4 $375.00 $103.5K 10 25 APP PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $97.0 $92.2 $94.0 $380.00 $94.0K 1 10

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AppLovin, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of AppLovin Currently trading with a volume of 297,391, the APP's price is up by 1.42%, now at $373.51. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 6 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for AppLovin

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $365.2.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for AppLovin with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

