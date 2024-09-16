Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on APP Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on AppLovin. Our analysis of options history for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) revealed 62 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 32% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $468,792, and 50 were calls, valued at $6,373,260.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $42.5 and $150.0 for AppLovin, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AppLovin's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AppLovin's whale activity within a strike price range from $42.5 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

AppLovin Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $35.9 $34.5 $34.88 $80.00 $2.8M 1.6K 1.1K APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $35.9 $34.2 $34.87 $80.00 $958.9K 1.6K 1.1K APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $11.0 $10.8 $10.84 $110.00 $217.2K 1.7K 1.2K APP CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/25/24 $8.6 $8.2 $8.5 $115.00 $85.0K 141 215 APP CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $29.5 $29.2 $29.5 $87.50 $73.7K 705 25

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

Current Position of AppLovin With a volume of 6,848,266, the price of APP is up 3.22% at $116.2. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days. What The Experts Say On AppLovin

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $111.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for AppLovin, targeting a price of $108. An analyst from BTIG persists with their Buy rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $150. An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Sell rating on AppLovin, which currently sits at a price target of $66. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on AppLovin with a target price of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

