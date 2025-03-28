Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on APO Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in APO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Apollo Global Management. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 15% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $697,082, and 5 are calls, amounting to $241,713.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $115.0 to $160.0 for Apollo Global Management during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Apollo Global Management options trades today is 1225.0 with a total volume of 5,268.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Apollo Global Management's big money trades within a strike price range of $115.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Apollo Global Management 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.0 $115.00 $236.7K 3.0K 808 APO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $14.2 $13.5 $13.65 $115.00 $189.7K 152 139 APO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.8 $7.6 $7.8 $125.00 $63.1K 406 0 APO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $11.7 $11.5 $11.7 $135.00 $57.3K 1.4K 49 APO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.75 $1.6 $1.6 $125.00 $56.3K 1.3K 2

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Apollo Global Management, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Apollo Global Management's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,691,942, the price of APO is down by -4.21%, reaching $136.05.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Apollo Global Management

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $177.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Apollo Global Management, maintaining a target price of $177.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Apollo Global Management with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for APO

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Feb 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for APO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.