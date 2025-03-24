Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on APO Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in APO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Apollo Global Management. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $288,023, and 15 are calls, amounting to $889,572.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $170.0 for Apollo Global Management over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Apollo Global Management stands at 1577.0, with a total volume reaching 5,462.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Apollo Global Management, situated within the strike price corridor from $125.0 to $170.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Apollo Global Management 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $8.3 $8.1 $8.2 $145.00 $119.7K 385 150 APO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.7 $10.5 $10.5 $150.00 $103.9K 9.6K 100 APO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.7 $20.2 $20.34 $150.00 $101.8K 3.6K 220 APO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $21.0 $20.5 $20.65 $150.00 $82.6K 3.6K 160 APO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $6.0 $5.6 $5.6 $149.00 $77.2K 0 238

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Apollo Global Management, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Apollo Global Management's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,105,846, the APO's price is up by 3.86%, now at $148.95. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 38 days. What The Experts Say On Apollo Global Management

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $177.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Apollo Global Management, targeting a price of $177.

