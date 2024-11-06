Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on APO Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in APO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 86 extraordinary options activities for Apollo Global Management. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 22% leaning bullish and 67% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $803,797, and 82 are calls, amounting to $22,596,648.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $27.5 to $210.0 for Apollo Global Management during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Apollo Global Management stands at 5981.95, with a total volume reaching 139,340.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Apollo Global Management, situated within the strike price corridor from $27.5 to $210.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Apollo Global Management 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.3 $16.3 $16.5 $185.00 $4.9M 91.5K 9.1K APO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.5 $14.5 $16.3 $185.00 $4.5M 91.5K 224 APO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.6 $16.1 $16.2 $185.00 $4.3M 91.5K 6.0K APO CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $24.8 $24.0 $24.0 $140.00 $945.6K 4.7K 525 APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $112.0 $110.0 $110.0 $52.50 $594.0K 727 100

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Apollo Global Management, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Apollo Global Management's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 5,669,419, with APO's price up by 10.42%, positioned at $164.82. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 92 days. Expert Opinions on Apollo Global Management

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $158.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Apollo Global Management, targeting a price of $174. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Apollo Global Management with a target price of $150. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on Apollo Global Management, maintaining a target price of $155. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Apollo Global Management with a target price of $137. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Apollo Global Management, which currently sits at a price target of $178.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Apollo Global Management, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.