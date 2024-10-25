Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on APO Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Apollo Global Management.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $358,719, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $342,836.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $140.0 to $170.0 for Apollo Global Management over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apollo Global Management's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apollo Global Management's whale trades within a strike price range from $140.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Apollo Global Management Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $31.1 $31.0 $31.0 $170.00 $201.5K 0 7 APO PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.0 $7.9 $8.0 $145.00 $115.2K 325 144 APO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.3 $10.0 $10.1 $140.00 $101.0K 2.5K 300 APO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $10.2 $9.5 $10.0 $140.00 $100.0K 2.5K 547 APO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $9.7 $9.5 $9.6 $140.00 $48.0K 2.5K 627

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Apollo Global Management, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Apollo Global Management Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,396,907, the price of APO is down -1.66% at $143.86. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days. What The Experts Say On Apollo Global Management

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $148.0.

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Apollo Global Management, which currently sits at a price target of $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Apollo Global Management, targeting a price of $162. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Apollo Global Management, which currently sits at a price target of $137. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Apollo Global Management, maintaining a target price of $143. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apollo Global Management, which currently sits at a price target of $148.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

