Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on APO Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Apollo Global Management. Our analysis of options history for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 63% of traders were bullish, while 18% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $320,042, and 9 were calls, valued at $2,669,497.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $135.0 for Apollo Global Management over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apollo Global Management's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apollo Global Management's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

Apollo Global Management Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.6 $9.8 $10.1 $125.00 $505.0K 8.3K 2.0K APO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $10.4 $10.0 $10.1 $125.00 $505.0K 8.3K 1.5K APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.0 $9.8 $10.0 $125.00 $500.0K 8.3K 520 APO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.8 $7.4 $7.42 $135.00 $398.6K 1.0K 811 APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.4 $10.1 $10.1 $125.00 $378.7K 8.3K 1.0K

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Apollo Global Management, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Apollo Global Management Standing Right Now? With a volume of 794,454, the price of APO is up 1.47% at $126.31. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days. Expert Opinions on Apollo Global Management

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $142.5.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $132. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Redburn Atlantic downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $153.

