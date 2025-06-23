Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on APLD Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in APLD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Applied Digital. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 16% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $96,500, and 9 are calls, amounting to $466,827.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $7.0 to $11.0 for Applied Digital over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Applied Digital options trades today is 4643.55 with a total volume of 9,813.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Applied Digital's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.0 to $11.0 over the last 30 days.

Applied Digital Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.73 $1.65 $1.65 $11.00 $152.8K 3.3K 11 APLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/11/25 $3.05 $3.0 $3.0 $7.00 $60.0K 27 203 APLD PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.78 $1.74 $1.78 $11.00 $44.5K 5.1K 753 APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $4.35 $4.3 $4.3 $10.00 $43.0K 6.4K 575 APLD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.0 $2.98 $3.0 $10.00 $39.6K 10.7K 973

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America. It provides digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to industries like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company operates in the following business segments; Data Center Hosting Business, Cloud Services Business, and HPC Hosting Business. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Data Center Hosting Business which operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers.

In light of the recent options history for Applied Digital, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Applied Digital's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 29,643,962, the APLD's price is down by -5.32%, now at $9.78.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 65 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Applied Digital

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $13.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for APLD

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Compass Point Downgrades Buy Neutral Jun 2025 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Market Outperform

