Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on APLD Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APLD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Applied Digital.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $60,332, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $689,776.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $4.0 to $17.0 for Applied Digital over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Applied Digital's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Applied Digital's significant trades, within a strike price range of $4.0 to $17.0, over the past month.

Applied Digital 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $0.3 $0.25 $0.3 $10.50 $105.6K 2.0K 7.6K APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $0.35 $0.3 $0.3 $10.50 $70.4K 2.0K 3.1K APLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $0.3 $0.25 $0.3 $10.50 $44.6K 2.0K 10.4K APLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.2 $2.1 $2.2 $10.00 $44.0K 3.0K 821 APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.2 $4.0 $4.03 $7.00 $40.3K 428 100

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America. It provides digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to industries like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company operates in the following business segments; Data Center Hosting Business, Cloud Services Business, and HPC Hosting Business. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Data Center Hosting Business which operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers.

In light of the recent options history for Applied Digital, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Applied Digital's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 15,677,813, the price of APLD is down by -1.41%, reaching $9.44. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 41 days from now.

