Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on APA Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards APA (NASDAQ:APA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in APA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for APA. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $425,904, and 3 are calls, amounting to $170,905.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $27.5 for APA, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for APA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of APA's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $27.5 in the last 30 days.

APA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.85 $5.7 $5.7 $27.50 $159.6K 3.3K 280 APA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.25 $3.15 $3.25 $20.00 $86.4K 418 267 APA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $6.6 $6.55 $6.6 $27.50 $64.6K 2.1K 328 APA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $6.6 $6.5 $6.6 $27.50 $52.8K 2.1K 118 APA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.2 $1.15 $1.15 $22.50 $42.6K 4.8K 404

About APA

Based in Houston, APA is an independent exploration and production company. It operates primarily in the US, Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname. At year-end 2023, proved reserves totaled 807 million barrels of oil equivalent, with net reported production of 405 thousand boe/day that year (64% of which was oil and natural gas liquids, with the remainder natural gas).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding APA, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

APA's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 4,014,313, with APA's price down by 0.0%, positioned at $21.87. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 98 days. Expert Opinions on APA

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $33.6.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for APA, targeting a price of $33. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on APA with a target price of $27. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for APA, targeting a price of $48. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for APA, targeting a price of $32. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on APA, maintaining a target price of $28.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

